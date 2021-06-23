|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron, Issue #4 iTunes Prev
When the Dinobots are attacked by Sombra’s minions, can Grimlock’s little purple buddy save every creature? Is friendship really magic? Will there be a part III? Explore the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #4 for answers, then share your thoughts about this series conclusion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (Authors), Casey Coller (Artist), Jack Lawrence (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist)
