|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 2
TFW2005 reporting from all over the world! Fellow 2005 Boards collectors have shared their sightings in their respective countries. This week we have tons of toys in Malaysia and some nice Jada Toys products in Singapore. Transformers Authentics Titan Changers In Colombia –
*2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron*found the Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee at Pepeganga in Pereira for*63900 Colombian Pesos or $19.11 dollars. A bit expensive for toys that are supposed to be affordable and big. Studio Series Wave 7 Voyager And Deluxe & Wave 3 Leader Class, Siege Wave 3 Voyager & Wave 2 Leader class In Malaysia
–*Bring » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 2
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.