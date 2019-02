Full Details And Cover Previews For IDW?s Ectotron Comic Series

Ectotron's surprise debut caused quite the positive stir this past weekend at Toy Fair New York, and now we have more details to share about the origin story thanks to i09 : When the Transformers pick up on a strange Cybertronian signal emanating from Earth, they travel to the planet only to discover that the threat waiting for them there is something that Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddemore are perfectly suited to help them take on. The five-issue series will feature a variety of variant covers illustrated by Dan Schoening, Paulina Ganucheau, Nick Roche, and Alex Milne,* and hits