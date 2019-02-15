|
Full Details And Cover Previews For IDW?s Ectotron Comic Series
Ectotron’s surprise debut
caused quite the positive stir this past weekend at Toy Fair New York, and now we have more details to share about the origin story thanks to i09
: When the Transformers pick up on a strange Cybertronian signal emanating from Earth, they travel to the planet only to discover that the threat waiting for them there is something that Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddemore are perfectly suited to help them take on. The five-issue series will feature a variety of variant covers illustrated by Dan Schoening, Paulina Ganucheau, Nick Roche, and Alex Milne,* and hits » Continue Reading.
The post Full Details And Cover Previews For IDW’s Ectotron Comic Series
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/