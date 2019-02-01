Today, 02:01 PM #1 GotBot Titanium Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,234 KBB KO PC-17 Core Fighter (CW Ultra Magnus Upgrade) Review

https://youtu.be/9xhUONeAalE While the Siege Ultra Magnus is an amazing figure and an excellent homage to the g1 toy (in robot mode) and RiD (in vehicle mode) there is an argument to be made regarding the CW leader iteration and his resemblance to the animation, to add to that resemblance we have the Perfect Effect PC-17 set, BUT even that has since been given the knock off treatment by Ku Bian Bao, so, just what does the upgrade add to Magnus and how well does it compare to the original? That's exactly what I intended to find out for myself!

