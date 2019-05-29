Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Trading Card Game Announces Organized Play and Introduces War for Cybert


The official social media channels for the TCG crew introduced Wave 3 cards Airquake Hammerclaw and Private Smashdown as Stage 2 participation prizes in their announcement of upcoming organized play events and officially sanctioned game store support. The season kicks off at with an open tournament at Origins Game Fair in June and powers on through events at participating game stores in countries and regions in which the Transformers TCG is available, before another open event at Gen Con in August. Both open events will serve as qualifiers for Transformers TCGs first-ever Transformers TCG Energon Invitational at PAX Unplugged in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Announces Organized Play and Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Airquake Hammerclaw & Private Smashdown appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
