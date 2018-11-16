Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode Official Announcement
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,468
G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode Official Announcement


Some days ago, we had our first images of a very unexpected new product: The G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode. Now we have*the official announcement, information, details and price of this collaboration between Casio and Takara Tomy. Casio G-Shock and Transformers*join for the 35 anniversary of the franchise. We have a new section on Takara Tomy Website*and G-Shock website. Here’s what they have brought to the fans: A special G-Shock DW-6900TF-4 in Optimus Prime colors. A transformable Master Optimus Prime Pedestal Prime. 2 Star Drive Cannons. A Krono Matrix. The above mentioned items will &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode Official Announcement appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Computron Combiner Wars Transformers Generations w/ box etc Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage G2 Transformers Constructions Hook
Transformers
Mastermind Creations (MMC) Reformatted R-17 Carnifex (Transformers Overlord)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.