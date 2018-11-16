|
G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode Official Announcement
Some days ago, we had our first images of a very unexpected new product: The G-Shock x Transformers Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode. Now we have*the official announcement
, information, details and price of this collaboration between Casio and Takara Tomy. Casio G-Shock and Transformers*join for the 35 anniversary of the franchise. We have a new section on Takara Tomy Website
*and G-Shock website
. Here’s what they have brought to the fans: A special G-Shock DW-6900TF-4 in Optimus Prime colors. A transformable Master Optimus Prime Pedestal Prime. 2 Star Drive Cannons. A Krono Matrix. The above mentioned items will » Continue Reading.
