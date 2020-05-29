|
Perfect Effect DX-11 Honor Warrior & DX-11B Dark Warrior Images
Third party company Perfect Effect
*have shared images of their*DX-11 Honor Warrior & DX-11B Dark Warrior*which will be released for their 10th anniversary. This is a special re-release of Perfect Effect PE-DX-10 Jetpower Revive Commander
*main core robot without the trailer and armor parts. It will include a new sword as a bonus (looks like the one included with Perfect Effect Origin Leonidas). Perfect Effect is also taking the chance for an inevitable black redeco: DX-11B Dark Warrior. Now you have the chance to grab this mold in Nemesis Prime colors. The bonus sword is also included in blue. We » Continue Reading.
The post Perfect Effect DX-11 Honor Warrior & DX-11B Dark Warrior Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca