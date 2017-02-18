Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,038

Prime 1 Studio Beast Wars Megatron Statue Revealed



More... Fresh out of the Winter Wonderfest 2017 in Japan, Prime 1 Studio showed off a grey prototype of their latest statue depicting Transformers Beast Wars Megatron. Thanks to an image from Twitter user @7777_diver , we got to see the highly detailed sculpt of the statue with Megatron in a commanding and menacing pose. In a similar fashion as their Optimus Primal statue, the base of the statue is layered with broken parts of a beaten Dinobot on the ground. No price or release date was announced at time. Check out that full image of the prototype after the break.The post Prime 1 Studio Beast Wars Megatron Statue Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

