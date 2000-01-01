Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:11 AM   #1
Cpl. Chrissandwich
Armada
Cpl. Chrissandwich's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 679
Moving on.
Ah. A move. A big move in fact to Victoria B.C.! This comes due to work. While Victoria has become a second home to me over the years for work, I still miss Ontario. Especially the toy shows! And of course the friends I've made from this site.


Doesn't mean I'm going to miss TFCon - Oh hell no! I'll be doing my very best to make it back for that.

Anyway Im hoping to use this thread to catch some names of new collecting friends in Victoria.

Hello Victoria! Goodbye Ontario!
I'm going to have a fit if they don't have Dr. Pepper!...Can I have a Pepsi?
