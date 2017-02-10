Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,975
PSA: Follow @ArcherMonster on Instagram


We wanted to give a heads up to any fan that's been around since the turn of the century, collected anything from Armada, Energon, Cybertron, the original Classics line, the first movies – Aaron Archer, big wig at Hasbro for Transformers and Hasbro boys toys in the 00s is now actively on Instagram. Why would this deserve a post? Well, Aaron was always an artist first, and he's sharing some pretty awesome stuff lately. This includes sketches of the characters we know, plus a ton of original creations. Aaron was always cool with us and the fans when

The post PSA: Follow @ArcherMonster on Instagram appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
