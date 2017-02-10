Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:12 PM
Mike
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 662
Small G2 Lot
Looking to offload this lot of Transformers plus some random gobots

Prime, Jetstorm and Roughstuff are complete and awesome shape, gobots, pretty much all junkers but you can have them for free

$80 shipped within Canada takes it all
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20170210_190827.jpg  
