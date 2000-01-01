Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:58 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
POTP figz up for pre-order @ A3U
Check em' out if you wish

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Re: POTP figz up for pre-order @ A3U
$45 for a Voyager?
Old Today, 11:39 PM   #3
Wheelwave
Machine War
Re: POTP figz up for pre-order @ A3U
$45 for a Voyager?
Hey, Grimlock is already sold out.
