TFcon is pleased to announce that Transformers comic book artist James Raiz
will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2017. James is known to fans for his work on Dreamwaves Transformers Armada, has also provided Hasbro with packaging art, and currently does covers for IDWs Transformers books. His other work includes DC Comics Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman, and Marvel Comics Hulk. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long. TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Artist James Raiz to attend TFcon Toronto 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...