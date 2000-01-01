TFcon is pleased to announce that Transformers comic book artist James Raiz
will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2017. James is known to fans for his work on Dreamwaves Transformers Armada, has also provided Hasbro with packaging art, and currently does covers for IDWs Transformers books. His other work includes DC Comics Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman, and Marvel Comics Hulk. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
and ANDREW GRIFFITH
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.