|
Hasbro?s Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Black Out
Thanks to our very own newsie Azt, we can share for you a nice new Hasbro video featuring how designers went from board to bot with the impressive Studio Series Leader Class Movie 1 Decepticon Blackout. The video was via several Hasbro official social media like Facebook
and Instagram
. It is named: “Leaked From Cybertron” and we get a view at the design sketches, gray prototype and the final product of Leader Class Studio Series Blackout. You can see the video mirrored below, and then you can read on to check out some screencaps attached to this news » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro’s Leaked From Cybertron: Studio Series Black Out
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.