TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Alex Milne
to the TFcon Toronto guest list this year.
Alex is best known for his work as the primary artist on IDWs Transformers: More than Meets the Eye comic book and is currently working on the Unicron mini series. He will be attending all weekend and offering prints and commissions to attendees.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018 with special guests DAVID KAYE
voice of Megatron in Beast Wars, Beast Machines, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, as well as Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated, GARRY CHALK
the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars and Beast Machines, as well Optimus Prime in the Transformers Armada, Energon and Cybertron series, HAL RAYLE
the voices of G1 Snarl and Shrapnel as well as JAMES ROBERTS
the writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light with more to be announced.
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online
. Dealer registration is also now available.
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.