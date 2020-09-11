|
Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime Production Sample Images
The Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have shared images of a production sample of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime. This figure is a redeco of the Earthrise Optimus Prime toy without the trailer, but with two Battle Masters. We have a good comparison shot of this Netflix redeco side-by-side to the original Earthrise toy. Basically, Netlfix’s colors are darker and with light gray/silver windows. Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
