Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime Production Sample Images

The Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared images of a production sample of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime. This figure is a redeco of the Earthrise Optimus Prime toy without the trailer, but with two Battle Masters. We have a good comparison shot of this Netflix redeco side-by-side to the original Earthrise toy. Basically, Netlfix's colors are darker and with light gray/silver windows.