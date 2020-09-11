Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime Production Sample Images


The Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have shared images of a production sample of the new*Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime. This figure is a redeco of the Earthrise Optimus Prime toy without the trailer, but with two Battle Masters. We have a good comparison shot of this Netflix redeco side-by-side to the original Earthrise toy. Basically, Netlfix’s colors are darker and with light gray/silver windows. Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Voyager Optimus Prime Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



