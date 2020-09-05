Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wave 2 found at US retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,298
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wave 2 found at US retail


It’s been a little while since the last wave of Transformers Earthrise Deluxes was spotted – nearly nine months ago, in fact! But today, we’re happy to report that some all-new Transformers Earthrise Deluxe class figures are gracing store shelves. TFW2005 member worldsgreatest reports that a Target in Hanover, PA had the new assortment of Deluxes in stock. This assortment gives fans a chance to add new versions of Autobots Arcee and Smokescreen to their collection, along with Decepticon airstrip / battle station Airwave*(in the first return for the airstrip portion of the character since 1989) and, for the first &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wave 2 found at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
transformers revenge of the fallen devastator
Transformers
Transformers Omega Supreme ENCORE SPECIAL EDITION FROM TAKARA TOMY
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN SIDESWIPE DELUXE CLASS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVEAL THE SHEILD SPECIAL OPS JAZZ
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN SUPERION
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS DARK OF THE MOON DELUXE CLASS CRANKCASE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.