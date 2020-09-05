Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,298

Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Wave 2 found at US retail



It’s been a little while since the last wave of Transformers Earthrise Deluxes was spotted – nearly nine months ago, in fact! But today, we’re happy to report that some all-new Transformers Earthrise Deluxe class figures are gracing store shelves. TFW2005 member worldsgreatest reports that a Target in Hanover, PA had the new assortment of Deluxes in stock. This assortment gives fans a chance to add new versions of Autobots Arcee and Smokescreen to their collection, along with Decepticon airstrip / battle station Airwave*(in the first return for the airstrip portion of the character since 1989) and, for the first



It's been a little while since the last wave of Transformers Earthrise Deluxes was spotted – nearly nine months ago, in fact! But today, we're happy to report that some all-new Transformers Earthrise Deluxe class figures are gracing store shelves. TFW2005 member worldsgreatest reports that a Target in Hanover, PA had the new assortment of Deluxes in stock. This assortment gives fans a chance to add new versions of Autobots Arcee and Smokescreen to their collection, along with Decepticon airstrip / battle station Airwave*(in the first return for the airstrip portion of the character since 1989) and, for the first





