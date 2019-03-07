|
Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition?The World Of Transformers? In Japan
we have information and details of the upcoming*Transformers 35th Anniversary Exhibition”The World Of Transformers” In Japan. The event will be held at the Parco Musem in*Ikebukuro from*March 15th to Monday, April 1st, 2019. According to the Parco Museum website
*attendees could see many valuable materials such as toys and original art of the G1 era including invaluable wooden prototypes of the toys never seen before. There will a special “Bumblebee corner” to celebrate the Japanese premiere of the Bumblebee movie in Japan. Several toys and books will be available during the event: A special pre-sale of » Continue Reading.
