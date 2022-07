Transformers Generations Studio Series 86 Core Class Ratchet Revealed

Thanks to PrimeVsPrime on Facebook , we have our first look at Core Class Ratchet. No word on availability yet but with SDCC around the corner would should be finding out soon! Will you be adding Ratchet to your collection? Share your thoughts in the discussion thread!