Old Today, 03:48 PM   #1
GotBot
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Siege Caliburst Toy Review
Caliburst....apparently...I do admit though that seeing the trio of Decepticons is rewarding!
https://youtu.be/Rvbv15g5bzg
