Fan Expo Canada ? New Transformers Generations: Siege And Studio Series On Display



And more images are coming direct from Fan Expo Canada. Now we have fresh images of the recently revealed*New Transformers Generations: Siege And Studio Series*figures which are on Display at the event. We have a look at the amazing new toys: Studio Series Scavenger  Leader Class Studio Series Shockwave with Brains, Wheelie, and parachute soldier  Leader Class Studio Series Mixmaster  Voyager Class Studio Series 2007 movie Megatron  Voyager Class Generations Selects Powerdasher Zetar  Deluxe Class Generations Selects Nightbird  Deluxe Class Check all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion



