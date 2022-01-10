Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW's Transformers: Wreckers – Tread & Circuits, 5-Page Preview of Issue #4


One last chance to put an end to Mayhem’s rampage and the induction of a new Senate to their seats are events playing out in the final installment of Wreckers ? Tread &#038; Circuits, due in shops later this week. Read on for the five page preview via Comic Watch, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)

