Slayback
Keith's Fantasy Club : Kingzilla & Komodus
EAVI METAL PHASE 10:A
early July 2017

What's inside:
Robot*1
Bio card *1
Instruction manual *1
laser gun *2
CR2025# battery *1 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)
Thruster flame effect piece *2
Clear stand *1
Features of Kingzilla:

-Kingzilla can transform from Godzilla type of dragon to jet and to Robot, triple changes
-Kingzilla's head can transform to a minion driver called Komodus in the jet mode and back to head for dragon and ROBOT
-Clear Jet windows
-Control board with CR2025# battery one piece installed, when you open the canopy ,the control board lights up ,and turn off with finger
-Die cast joints and feet
-Ratchet joints with spring inside designed
-Thruster flame make it flights up effect
-Landing gears with rolling effect
-Head on Komodus to Kingzilla the chest of it shows up energy bars!
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
