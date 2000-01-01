Slayback Classic Join Date: Oct 2007 Location: toronto Posts: 1,374

Keith's Fantasy Club : Kingzilla & Komodus Keith's Fantasy Club : Kingzilla & Komodus



EAVI METAL PHASE 10:A

early July 2017



What's inside:

Robot*1

Bio card *1

Instruction manual *1

laser gun *2

CR2025# battery *1 (Oversea's version not inlcuded)

Thruster flame effect piece *2

Clear stand *1

Features of Kingzilla:



-Kingzilla can transform from Godzilla type of dragon to jet and to Robot, triple changes

-Kingzilla's head can transform to a minion driver called Komodus in the jet mode and back to head for dragon and ROBOT

-Clear Jet windows

-Control board with CR2025# battery one piece installed, when you open the canopy ,the control board lights up ,and turn off with finger

-Die cast joints and feet

-Ratchet joints with spring inside designed

-Thruster flame make it flights up effect

-Landing gears with rolling effect

-Head on Komodus to Kingzilla the chest of it shows up energy bars! Attached Thumbnails

















Good Hunting.



feedback : __________________Good Hunting.feedback : http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815