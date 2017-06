Taiwanese Transformers TLK Catalog Scans

Thanks to blacklai of TFND we have a clear look at the Taiwan Hasbro Transformers The Last Knight toy catalog. It clearly maps out a lot of what is out or coming out here in the States as well, minus the latest reveals. So, while nothing epicly new, it's cool to look over and see the whole line in one spot. There are also a couple crisp head shots of Prime and Megatron at the start. Read on to check it out!