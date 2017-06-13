|
Captured Prey Newsletter June 2017
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Captured Prey have sent through their most recent Newsletter.* Check the highlights below and read on to see the full listing! We’re gearing up to see you all at TFCon Toronto in July, and we hope you’re planning to be there too! We’ll be bringing our usual stock, and a massive new display of vintage and pre-owned items, with hundreds of loose, boxed, and sealed figures representing almost every series in the Transformers franchise! We’re still deciding on something special to try and offer attendees this year, stay tuned! Loads of new preorders have been popping » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.