Transformers Artist Alex Milne to attend TFcon DC 2017
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back Alex Milne to the TFcon USA guest list this year. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist on IDWs Transformers: More than Meets the Eye comic book and as well as the Transformers vs ROM series. He will be attending both days and offering prints and commissions to attendees all weekend long. TFcon Americas largest Transformers convention
will take place in DC the weekend of September 29th to October 1st, 2017. TFcon USA will take place at the Hyatt Regency Reston in Reston, Virginia with special guest NEIL » Continue Reading.
