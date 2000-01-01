danatureboy Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2011 Location: Scarborough ON Posts: 18

Terminus Hexatron Continuum Meet in GTA (whereever TTC goes) Hi all,



Looking for this guy, has to be the Continuum version not the OG one.



Terminus Hexatron Continuum. Prefer in person cash exchange within the borders of Toronto (or close to where the TTC travels as I don't drive.)



Thank you kindly,

Minh