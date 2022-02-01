Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,663

Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire ? Official Transformers Insignia Coasters





Takara Tomy Mall website have update their Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire listing with a new extra bonus for customers in Japan: Official Transformers insignia coasters. These a pair of white coasters featuring the Autobot or Decepticon insignia on one side and the Transformers logo in the other side. These are offered exclusively via Takara Tomy Mall for the Japanese market. Pre-order period for Masterpiece Skyfire in Japan ends this August 5th 2022, but you can still find pre-orders via our sponsors links below. See the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

