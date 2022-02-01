Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire ? Official Transformers Insignia Coasters



Takara Tomy Mall website have update their Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire listing*with a new extra bonus for customers in Japan:*Official Transformers insignia coasters. These a pair of white coasters featuring the Autobot or Decepticon insignia on one side and the Transformers logo in the other side. These are offered exclusively via Takara Tomy Mall for the Japanese market. Pre-order period for Masterpiece Skyfire in Japan ends this August 5th 2022, but you can still find pre-orders via our sponsors links below.*See the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links:*
