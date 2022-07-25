|
Peter Cullen, The Voice Of Optimus Prime, Talks At San Diego Comic Con 2022
Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channe
l have uploaded a video featuring Peter Cullen, The Voice Of Optimus Prime, during his participation in a panel at the recent San Diego Comic Con 2022. As usual, it’s great to listen to Mr. Cullen talk about his career, personal stories, how he got selected to be the voice of Optimus Prime for the new live-action movies and more. Watch the video after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Peter Cullen, The Voice Of Optimus Prime, Talks At San Diego Comic Con 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
