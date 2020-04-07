Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream First Official Images


As announced some days ago, the official*Hasbro Taobao store*have revealed our first official images of the new*Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream for your viewing pleasure. You can also check MPM-10 presentation stop-motion video here. This figure is based in Starscream’s design and deco from Transformers 2007 live-action movie. The official Transformers Facebook have also uploaded another image and some details about this figure: Masterpiece Series MPM-10 Starscream! 50 points of articulation, die cast parts, highly posable hands and moveable mouth, missile and buzz saw arm attachments, and Gatling blaster accessory. Available September 2020. We are &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream First Official Images
Not a huge fan of movie bots but this looks ok
Re: Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream First Official Images
like an angry silver dorito with limbs
Re: Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream First Official Images
I think the leader class from 10 years ago is good enough, for now.
