As announced some days ago
, the official*Hasbro Taobao store
*have revealed our first official images of the new*Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream for your viewing pleasure. You can also check MPM-10 presentation stop-motion video here
. This figure is based in Starscream’s design and deco from Transformers 2007 live-action movie. The official Transformers Facebook
have also uploaded another image and some details about this figure: Masterpiece Series MPM-10 Starscream! 50 points of articulation, die cast parts, highly posable hands and moveable mouth, missile and buzz saw arm attachments, and Gatling blaster accessory. Available September 2020. We are » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream First Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca