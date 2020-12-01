|
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Airazor In-Hand Images
Thanks to Instagram user*seasalt99
*we can share for you some in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Airazor. Airazor is part of Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe (together with Ractonite, Huffer and Arcee) and it proves to be a great mold and update of the Maximal fembot. A show-accurate robot mode with a detailed and realistic eagle mode that we are sure will please your optics. We have a clear look at this mold and all its poseability range in both modes. To top it all, we have some extra images of the infamous “eagle-head” robot mode seen in our
