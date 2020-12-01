Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Airazor In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,911
Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Airazor In-Hand Images



Thanks to Instagram user*seasalt99*we can share for you some in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Airazor. Airazor is part of Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxe (together with Ractonite, Huffer and Arcee) and it proves to be a great mold and update of the Maximal fembot. A show-accurate robot mode with a detailed and realistic eagle mode that we are sure will please your optics. We have a clear look at this mold and all its poseability range in both modes. To top it all, we have some extra images of the infamous “eagle-head” robot mode seen in our
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Animated Show First Edition Deluxe Bumblebee Factory Sealed
Transformers
Paradron Medic Transformers War For Cybertron Earthrise Ratchet Lifeline Misb
Transformers
transformers Mixed Lot.
Transformers
Vintage 1980s Transformers G1 Lot - Seaspray, Prowl, Swerve, 1983 pull back cars
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Transformers
Vintage McDonald's Commandrons - Complete Set of 4 Transformers Tomy toys, 1985
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.