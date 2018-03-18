|
KB Toys CEO Ellia Kassoff: PlayCon Presentation
Our initial*news
report about the return*KB Toys
*discussed the intention of bringing back a beloved name which this time around would employ a competitive and sustainable business model resistant to the financial errors made by its predecessor – and Toys R Us.
*Today, KB CEO Ellia Kassoff elaborated on those plans during his Open Forum remarks at The Toy Association’s PlayCon.
Among the highlights: – 300-400 KB pop up stores will open during the 2018-19 holiday season as a quick way to test each market, while the best performing of those pop ups will be reviewed in early » Continue Reading.
The post KB Toys CEO Ellia Kassoff: PlayCon Presentation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.