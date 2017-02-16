Some official images of the upcoming Transformers Rescue Bots Brushfire figure have been posted on the Smyths Toys website. Brushfire is a new addition to the Rescue Bots lineup, a rugged halftrack quad bike with a fairly unique robot mode design. He’s the sole new release in Rescue Bots Rescan wave 12, and according to the Smyths website, he’s also supposedly available now at UK retail.
The post Rescue Bots Brushfire Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...