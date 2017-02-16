Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,005

Rescue Bots Brushfire Official Images



Some official images of the upcoming Transformers Rescue Bots Brushfire figure have been posted on the Smyths Toys website. Brushfire is a new addition to the Rescue Bots lineup, a rugged halftrack quad bike with a fairly unique robot mode design. He’s the sole new release in Rescue Bots Rescan wave 12, and according to the Smyths website, he’s also supposedly available now at UK retail.



