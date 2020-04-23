|
Transformers Earthrise Planet Map Graphic Confirms Four Waves
A mini-news item for you here. Hasbro have updated their Transformers Facebook page
with the Transformers Earthrise galaxy map “so far”. Big deal, right? The map doesn’t show the planets or any of the other juicy details you get from looking at the map segments using the decoder included with the toys. However, if you look at the bottom right, you can see “Map Wave 1” with the numbers 2, 3 and 4 next to it. This seems to suggest that Earthrise will only consist of four waves of toys, versus the five we saw for Transformers Siege. You » Continue Reading.
