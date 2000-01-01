|
vintage transformers & other vintage toys
hi all
some toys for sale, pics upon request
have over 450 g1,g2,japanese,european,beastwars
weapons?acc. (PLEASE NOTE TRADE ONLY )
quake
near complete only missing 1 targetmaster
$60.00
anti-aircraft base
mint & complete
has both ends to micromaster combiner jet
$ 90.00
topspin
mint & acomplete
$15.00
astrotrain
mint & complete
with canadian box (no inserts)
optimus prime
classics series 2006
canadian boxed, factory sealed
other lines
robin hood
by kenner 1990
set of 6 sealed figures
$75.00
robocop
1988 kenner
headhunter, unpunched
canadian, factory sealed
$ 20.00
ghostbusters
haunted human
$12.00