Today, 11:46 AM #1 scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 100 vintage transformers & other vintage toys hi all

some toys for sale, pics upon request



have over 450 g1,g2,japanese,european,beastwars

weapons?acc. (PLEASE NOTE TRADE ONLY )





quake

near complete only missing 1 targetmaster

$60.00





anti-aircraft base

mint & complete

has both ends to micromaster combiner jet

$ 90.00





topspin

mint & acomplete

$15.00



topspin

mint & complete

$15.00



astrotrain

mint & complete

with canadian box (no inserts)





optimus prime

classics series 2006

canadian boxed, factory sealed







other lines

robin hood

by kenner 1990

set of 6 sealed figures

$75.00





robocop

1988 kenner

headhunter, unpunched

canadian, factory sealed

$ 20.00





ghostbusters

haunted human

$12.00

