Images From Universal CityWalk Transformers: Bumblebee Buzz Weekend #JoinTheBuzz



Thanks to several Twitter users, we now have quite a lot of images from the*Universal CityWalk Transformers: Bumblebee Buzz Weekend. Hosted by Hasbro, the event featured many toys from the Bumblebee lineup as well as licensed merchandise including*Disguise Inc costumes and accessories, Bumblebee sunglasses and Villy Custom limited edition cruiser. In the toy front, the fans got to see Energon Ignitors series, Showcase Helmet, Studio Series Volkswagen Bumblebee and the Titan Changers. A giant screen also broadcasted G1 episodes. Speaking of giant, a life-sized statues of Bumblebee was also in display. Supporting actor*Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Charlie Watson’s friend Memo) graced



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



