View Poll Results : Would you buy a Haslab Titan class toy? Hell yes, sign up right now!!! 1 11.11% Yes, with lots of extras ($350 price) 0 0% Yes ($250-$300 price range) and some extras 2 22.22% Yes, but no more than $200. 1 11.11% Yes but only at general retail price 1 11.11% Hell no!! Never going to happen. 4 44.44%

Today, 03:12 PM #1 canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,718 Poll: Would you buy a Haslab Titan Class toy? So with Unicron starting to trickle out and the Titan Class rumoured to be ending after the Ark, I started to wonder about the future of big figs. Over on TFW they have a leaker thread where it was mentioned that the Nemesis was considered for Haslab, but they went with the Razor Crest. Take that as rumour obviously.





However it got me thinking. If Titan class at retail is over, would you be willing to buy a Haslab Titan? What, if any, requirements would there need to be for you to buy in to the project? Also what price range would you be wiling consider, what would be too much?





The retail of a Titan is approximately $160(US) so what mark up would be acceptable to you? The last 2 Haslab projects have been $350(US) each. Is that too high?







Also what kind of extras would you expect to be included if they went that high on price? Would a repaint of an existing Titan be acceptable with a slightly higher markup than retail?







Just thought I would put that out there for discussion. Today, 03:22 PM #2 joshimus Metroplex Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 4,550 Re: Poll: Would you buy a Haslab Titan Class toy? Even though I bought Unicron, he is too expensive...but I sold shit to justify it so whatever. I get why the Haslab stuff is essentially double the price, if you aren't making 100,000 units of the same figure, but in all honesty it has to be something special, which is what I considered this project.

If you look at say Titans Fort Max, imo is a giant POS disappointment. If they were to "remake" it via Haslabs, something better than the G1 version, which is already impressive lets be honest, I dunno. Today, 03:35 PM #3 Mumps Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 3,334 Re: Poll: Would you buy a Haslab Titan Class toy? Only for retail or a bit more, and it depends on the toy. I love titans, but they are already too expensive. Today, 03:48 PM #4 Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,642 Re: Poll: Would you buy a Haslab Titan Class toy? When they can make a toy with a good amount of detail, articulation and transformation complexity at 10cm tall I see no reason to pay hundreds of dollars for an over-priced monstrosity that'll take up half my apartment. I've been passing on the Titans even at mass-retail; I'm certainly not going to pay inflated HasLab prices for one.

__________________ Today, 04:00 PM #5 Autobotz24 G1 Junkie Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Georgetown, ON Posts: 1,042 Re: Poll: Would you buy a Haslab Titan Class toy? All depends on who it is, if it's better than a possible 3rd party option and how much it's going to be





Feedback thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ght=Autobotz24



Among the winners, there is no room for the weak __________________Feedback threadAmong the winners, there is no room for the weak Today, 04:10 PM #6 The Nemesis Machine War Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Langley, B.C. Posts: 262 Re: Poll: Would you buy a Haslab Titan Class toy? I'd like to say yes, but unless it blows me away, probably not. Titans are expensive enough as it is and I don't like the idea of paying potentially more while also then having to pay shipping and whatever and never being able to get them on sale (I missed out on Scorponok because covid distribution issues, but I got Devastator, Fort Max, Omega Supreme, and Predaking all at varying sale prices under the $250 MSRP price point)





Honestly I'm also not sure what else there is for Titan class figures that would entice me. It seems reasonable that they're not going to want to go through more Titan combiner sets for a bit given that all the scramble city combiners were released through PWT (aside from Piranacon/King Poseidon though he used PotP terrorcon engineering so it basically counts) but they've also blown through all the iconic huge characters already.





What's left? Redoing Metroplex already? Making a Haslab Primus counterpart to their Unicron (which would likely a) cost nearly as much as Unicron b) probably disappoint people by sharing a ton of engineering with Unicron and c) be a bit more niche appeal since Primus isn't as universal as a character as Unicron is)? Getting suuuuuper lazy and making a blue Guardian Robot retool/repaint of Omega Supreme?





I also wonder if I'm getting burned out on Titans for display purposes. As much as I like the visual of having a massive, towering figure looming over everything else on my shelf, the space required for me to set up Omega or Fort Max is such that it takes away an amount of real estate that I could've filled with 4-6 other, smaller figures. I used to try and have two Titans up on my shelf, but then I was so limited in what I could do with the space that it felt like the choice was take down Devastator or leave a big chunk of my collection packed up in a tote in my storage closet.







They also tend to be less poseable than smaller figures. I feel like maybe I'm griping at this point but when I do my shelf I like to set them up to be a sort of scene. not just everyone standing at attention, optics forward and guns raised.





Right now, for example, I have the two clone-bot packs facing off, Megatron and Optimus at the center of the shelf, clashing weapons, the PotP/WFC fembots posed in the background as a unit, Impactor wrecking a half-dozen Reflectors, and a couple of Movie-esque clashes between the movie-debut Autobots (Hot rod, Springer, Ultra Magnus) and the Quintessons and Soundwave/Shockwave and the Autobot casualties from the movie (Prowl, Ratchet, Ironhide, Wheeljack, Windcharger, and for good measure even though they didn't die, Jazz and Cliffjumper)





And then there's Omega Supreme standing in the background. Claw hand outstretched, sure, but that's it. Because I can't bend him over to interact with the smaller bots without risking balance issues. And I can't easily build up around him to put other bots on an even playing field without taking up even more space in the process. It's worse for the combiners because they're even more unsteady. The only way I ever got Devastator involved was to have the Dinobots attacking and basically hanging off his limbs at various points. And alt modes are right out. I tried putting Fort Max into battle base/spaceship mode and there went literally half my shelf space with no real ways to work in other figures around it except for Micromaster or core/legends sized ones.





I think what I'm saying is that while I'll be sad there are no more mass-retail Titans for the novelty value, I can probably live with retiring the line for a while because the issues as a display-collector kind of feel like they outweigh the "isn't this super cool and amazing?" factor. And I don't think a shift to Haslab is going to make me any more likely to keep going with the line. If anything it might make me less inclined to purchase. __________________

Currently on the Hunt for:

Kingdom Wave 1 | Netflix Bumblebee/Elita-1 | Studio Series 86 | Retro Reissue Headmasters | Earthrise Sunstreaker/Trailbreaker/Doublecrosser

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

