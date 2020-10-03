|
Azure Sea Studio Shockwave Statue Teaser Image
Via the Azure Sea Studio Facebook group
, we have our first teaser image of their new G1 Shockwave statue. The image let us see part of the design of this statue which seems to be in the same stylized style of other Azure Sea Studios statues in the market
. This piece will be on exhibit at the upcming Wonder Festival Shangai this June 13/14, 2021, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored teaser image on this news post and then share your expectations on the 2005 Board!
The post Azure Sea Studio Shockwave Statue Teaser Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca