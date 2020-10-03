Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Azure Sea Studio Shockwave Statue Teaser Image


Via the Azure Sea Studio Facebook group, we have our first teaser image of their new G1 Shockwave statue. The image let us see part of the design of this statue which seems to be in the same stylized style of other Azure Sea Studios statues in the market. This piece will be on exhibit at the upcming Wonder Festival Shangai this June 13/14, 2021, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored teaser image on this news post and then share your expectations on the 2005 Board!

The post Azure Sea Studio Shockwave Statue Teaser Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



