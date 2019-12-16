Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Lemon Tree LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream) Gray Prototype


There’s a new player in the Third Party town. New company Lemon Tree have shared via Weibo*the first images of the gray prototype of*LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream). This is a completely new mold, not to be confused with*Cyber Factory CF-01 Star Storm. This mold looks very movie-accurate in both modes, with a decent posability and good detail. All packed in just 14 cm tall in robot mode, which may fit in the Legends + scale. We still have no information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lemon Tree LT-02 Neutronstar (Bumblebee Movie Starscream) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
