Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Kingdom*Deluxe Shadow Panther. Shadow Panther is a black/silver/yellow redeco of the Kingdom Deluxe Cheetor mold and also features a new mutant head, calling back to the one found on the original Takara*Shadow Panther mold
from 1996. The images also confirm that the mutant head is a solid piece, not removable. We also have some comparison shots next to the Kingdom Cheetor mold (Netflix variant). Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link » Continue Reading.
