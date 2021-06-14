|
Real World AR Transformers Game Coming from Niantic and Hasbro
Niantic and Hasbro are teaming up for n AR Mobile game with a Transformers theme.* Think Pokemon Go, Transformers style.* Niantic is actually the company behind Pokemon Go.* The game will be entering soft launch in select markets soon with a full launch later in the year.* For more details and some pics of the game so far, read on. Niantic and Hasbro Partner on Real-World AR Mobile Game TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal Very Very Spaceship is leading game development and TOMY is Niantics partner in Japan Niantic, Hasbro and TOMY Company are teaming up to publish “TRANSFORMERS: Heavy Metal, an » Continue Reading.
