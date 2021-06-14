Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Real World AR Transformers Game Coming from Niantic and Hasbro


Niantic and Hasbro are teaming up for n AR Mobile game with a Transformers theme. Think Pokemon Go, Transformers style. Niantic is actually the company behind Pokemon Go. The game will be entering soft launch in select markets soon with a full launch later in the year.

The post Real World AR Transformers Game Coming from Niantic and Hasbro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
