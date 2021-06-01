Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Kingdom*Earth Mode Sideswipe. Kingdom finally brings us an Earth mode Sideswipe mold. This is basically a retool of the Siege Sideswipe mold with several new parts and a clean deco with no battle damage. We have several comparison shots next to the original Siege mold for you to spot all the differences. Earth Mode Sideswipe is packed with Maximal Skywarp in the Amazon exclusive Battle Across Time Collection Deluxe WFC-K42 2-pack. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after » Continue Reading.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca