Symbiote Studios Transformers Megatron Plush: Available To Order

Decepticon leader Megatron joins Optimus Prime Soundwave and Bumblebee in the Symbiote Studios line of officially licensed 12″ plush dolls. Secure your order here , then sound off on the 2005 boards! Get 20% off all Transformers merchandise! Use code "TRANSFORM20" until January 1st. Transformers Megatron plush is 12 inches tall and made with high quality soft minky fabric. Ages 3 and up. Megatron is the merciless leader of the evil Decepticons and one of the most feared and powerful warriors to ever emerge from Cybertron. He is driven by a never-ending need for conquest and desire