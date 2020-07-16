Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Symbiote Studios Transformers Megatron Plush: Available To Order


Decepticon leader Megatron joins Optimus Prime, Soundwave and Bumblebee in the Symbiote Studios line of officially licensed 12″ plush dolls. Secure your order here, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Get 20% off all Transformers merchandise! Use code TRANSFORM20 until January 1st. Transformers Megatron plush is 12 inches tall and made with high quality soft minky fabric. Ages 3 and up. Megatron is the merciless leader of the evil Decepticons and one of the most feared and powerful warriors to ever emerge from Cybertron. He is driven by a never-ending need for conquest and desire &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Symbiote Studios Transformers Megatron Plush: Available To Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



