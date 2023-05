GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,350

SS 86' Ironhide with Mods Review

https://youtu.be/Zp9AhB29gik I was quite content with Transformers Earthrise Ironhide and wasn't planning on this dude, but an early birthday gift said otherwise. So, here we go. Undoubtedly, he's pretty good but I still needed to do a few mods and my copy does have a couple of QC issues that you might want to try to avoid, if you can.