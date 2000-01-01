OldOfflineMan Beasty Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 351

Mississauga Collectors Expo Roundup It's the first time I attended one of these expos and I bought early access for my son and I, not really looking to buy but to avoid having my son trampled by people during general access. My observations...



Good...

- $5 extra for early access is worth its weight in gold. It was so crowded during general access that I found it difficult to look at anything.

- Having a cute kid helps. Dealers gave him discounts.

- Some rare pieces around. I saw loose POTP Novastar for $25, MISB CW Sky Lynx for $35, loose Siege Jetfire for $75.



Bad...

- Most dealers are asking for the moon. I saw one dealer asking $130 for Siege Refraktor Reconnaissance set... and someone bought it.



Overall...

- My son and I had an awesome time. I didn't pick anything up for myself, but my son picked up a something for him and his younger brother from the loose boxes.

- We'll definitely head to TFCon next year.

