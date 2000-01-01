It's the first time I attended one of these expos and I bought early access for my son and I, not really looking to buy but to avoid having my son trampled by people during general access. My observations...
Good...
- $5 extra for early access is worth its weight in gold. It was so crowded during general access that I found it difficult to look at anything.
- Having a cute kid helps. Dealers gave him discounts.
- Some rare pieces around. I saw loose POTP Novastar for $25, MISB CW Sky Lynx for $35, loose Siege Jetfire for $75.
Bad...
- Most dealers are asking for the moon. I saw one dealer asking $130 for Siege Refraktor Reconnaissance set... and someone bought it.
Overall...
- My son and I had an awesome time. I didn't pick anything up for myself, but my son picked up a something for him and his younger brother from the loose boxes.
- We'll definitely head to TFCon next year.
Hmm... The crowd comment was after general admissions. For TFCon, I was going to use the same strategy and try for early admissions on Saturday, spend an hour, and leave before being trampled by the general admissions. It worked well today, but I'll take your advice and have a backup plan for another activity just in case