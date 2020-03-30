|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 3 Available on YouTube
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures adds another chapter, with part 3 of Battle For Cybertron. A battle rages on the surface, while deep below ground Hot Rod faces off against an unexpected traitor and the rest of the Autobots make a run for Vector Sigma and the Well of Sparks. Review the first two episodes of season three, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2
 
