Today, 04:49 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,442
Entire Siege Line Overview Review
Taking a look a year in the making at the Siege line and asking if it was truly, objectively worth it and worth the large price increases?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1x9T...ature=youtu.be
Today, 04:52 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 2,215
Re: Entire Siege Line Overview Review
no and no.
