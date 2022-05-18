Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Cinematic Trailer


The official YouTube account of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang game have posted up an impressive cinematic trailer for your viewing pleasure. This game,*developed and published by*Moonton, is*a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) and our beloved Transformers characters are coming in hot into the game. This would be the second collaboration with the game following the first skins of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee, now we can spot skins for Megatron, Starscream, Soundwave (with Ravage of course) and Grimlock! These new skins will be available from May 24th to July 7th. Watch the trailer after the jump as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mobile Legends: Bang Bang x Transformers Cinematic Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



