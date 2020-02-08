|
Wonder Festival 2020 ? MP Tigatron, G1 Arcee, Studio Series Devastator
Wonderfestival 2020 is going on in Japan right now! The show opens in 15 minutes or so but pics are starting to come in already.* Thanks to TF_pr
, we have our first look at Studio Series Devastator in combined mode, in color, Masterpiece Tigatron, and Masterpiece Arcee.* These trickled out yesterday as well but these are closer in-case shots. There will be tons of fans there sharing pics of the booth over the next 10 hours or so, so stay tuned to the 2005 Boards
for up to the minute details.* We will update this post » Continue Reading.
